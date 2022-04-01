Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner Purchases 18,657 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) Director Michael Hexner acquired 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $25,186.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.51. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.