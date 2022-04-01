Piper Sandler Weighs in on TowneBank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TowneBank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

