Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Declares $0.72 Dividend

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.716 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

KRYAY opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $127.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRYAY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €138.00 ($151.65) to €125.00 ($137.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

