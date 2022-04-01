Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Declares $0.94 Dividend

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.9429 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $39.57 on Friday. Mondi has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MONDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

