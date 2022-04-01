Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 648,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $7.20 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.88.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

