Bank of The West Sells 1,037 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of The West lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.11 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

