Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 1,275,797 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NOW by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NOW by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 47,423 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in NOW by 68.5% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 784,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 220.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

NOW Profile (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.