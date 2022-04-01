Critical Review: BioAtla (BCAB) and Its Rivals

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is one of 252 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BioAtla to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 -$95.40 million -1.81 BioAtla Competitors $678.64 million $90.86 million -1.53

BioAtla’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% BioAtla Competitors -2,193.23% -68.02% -28.08%

Volatility and Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla’s peers have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioAtla and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla Competitors 1510 5446 11172 206 2.55

BioAtla currently has a consensus target price of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 993.33%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 91.70%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BioAtla beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BioAtla (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

