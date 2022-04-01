Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.61

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 3689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,487,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

