The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of CG opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,443 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

