Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.
DCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.50, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.
In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
