Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

DCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.50, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

