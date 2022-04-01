State Street Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

STT stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.80. State Street has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of State Street by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

