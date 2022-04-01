Oppenheimer Comments on Aramark’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aramark in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

