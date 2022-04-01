BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

BioCardia stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

BCDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

