Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,267 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 147% compared to the average daily volume of 916 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). Sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

