American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.36. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Get American Resources alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in American Resources during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 82.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AREC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.