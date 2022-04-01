PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

