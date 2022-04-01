Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 285,218 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $28.26 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

