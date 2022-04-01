Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $68.82 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

