Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,267 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,469 call options.

FIVE stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.50. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

