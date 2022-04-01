Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei Sells 10,538 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02.

NYSE:NVST opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,364,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

