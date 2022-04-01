Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.99. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

SEIC opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

