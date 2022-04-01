Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Renger sold 20,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $650,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

CERE stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

