AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:AWF opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,922,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 139,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.