AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years.
NYSE:AWF opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.63.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.