Brokerages Set I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT at $94.80

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 572,142 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in I-Mab by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in I-Mab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

