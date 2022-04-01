Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) SVP Andrea Salvato Sells 40,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 81.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

