Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) SVP Andrea Salvato Sells 40,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.
Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.