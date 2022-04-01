Mango Markets Tops One Day Trading Volume of $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.02 or 0.07256135 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,151.73 or 0.99885759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

