Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

BROS opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

