BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,328,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

