Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE:VEC opened at $35.86 on Friday. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 95.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after buying an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

