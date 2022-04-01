Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.
NYSE:VEC opened at $35.86 on Friday. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.26.
Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
