Credit Suisse Group Downgrades NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Neutral

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $819.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter worth $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter worth $86,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

