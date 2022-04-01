Credit Suisse Group Downgrades NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Neutral

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NEXT stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $819.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.
NextDecade Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
