Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €5.45 ($5.99) in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

About Bankinter (Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

