MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.86.

MSA stock opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 282.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $127.20 and a 1 year high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 374.48%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 79.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 55.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

