Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.81.

SAN opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

