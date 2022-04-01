Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $628.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

