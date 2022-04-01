Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

AVGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Avinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Avinger has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $31.80.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avinger by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

