Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Markus Sieger Acquires 10,000 Shares

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Markus Sieger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.92. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $457,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

