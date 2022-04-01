Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Markus Sieger Acquires 10,000 Shares

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Markus Sieger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.92. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.23%.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.
