Kapsch TrafficCom (OTC:KPSHF) Upgraded by Erste Group to “Buy”

Erste Group upgraded shares of Kapsch TrafficCom (OTC:KPSHF – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KPSHF opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Kapsch TrafficCom has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $13.65.

Get Kapsch TrafficCom alerts:

About Kapsch TrafficCom (Get Rating)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG provides technologies, solutions, and services for intelligent transportation systems. It operates through two segments, Tolling and Traffic Management. The company offers solutions, including tolling, tolling services, traffic management, and traffic demand management. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kapsch TrafficCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kapsch TrafficCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.