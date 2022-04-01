Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.