Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

