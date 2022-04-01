United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.30.

X opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.94.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $77,147,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

