Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.66. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.