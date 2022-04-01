Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.360-$2.560 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.36-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of MU opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

