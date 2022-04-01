Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Target Price at $1,066.20

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,338.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37) in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.70) to GBX 2,551 ($33.42) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shell has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

