Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.35. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

