Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.00

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $78.77, with a volume of 27671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock valued at $158,511. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

