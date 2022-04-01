Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 25,902 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 306.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 595,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.