Bessemer Group Inc. Has $49.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $49,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $287.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day moving average of $298.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $251.84 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.