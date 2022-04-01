iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWV. River & Mercantile LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,352,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 534.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,453 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 485,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ACWV opened at $104.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

