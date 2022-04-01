Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

